SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.56

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.56 and last traded at $87.10, with a volume of 38501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.70 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,170,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,434,000 after buying an additional 243,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,235,000 after buying an additional 290,494 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,666,000 after buying an additional 300,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,884,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,309,000 after buying an additional 35,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

