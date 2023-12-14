S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 2.0% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.08% of S&P Global worth $101,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $435.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.24. The company has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $435.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

