Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Shares Up 12.5%

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 323,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 89,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sparton Resources Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Sparton Resources Company Profile

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.

