SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $371.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $371.74.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

