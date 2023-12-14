SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,184. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $165.10 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.27.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

