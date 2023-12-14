SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,728. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $165.10 and a 12-month high of $192.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.71 and its 200-day moving average is $180.27.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

