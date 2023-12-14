SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Position Increased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 142,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.65. 12,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $37.06.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

