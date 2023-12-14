SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.03

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.03 and last traded at $129.99, with a volume of 2281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.77.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

