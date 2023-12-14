SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,461,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 747.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,483 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 69,759 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 813,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 735,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 266,908 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $26.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

