SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.