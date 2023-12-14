SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,170 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 12.0% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $44,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,112. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

