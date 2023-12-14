SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,451 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,182 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,820 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.