SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Increased by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 4.1% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.66. 1,226,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

