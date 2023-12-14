SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Lifted by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,472 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,793,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

