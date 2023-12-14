SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,381 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 32.9% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $122,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.55. 1,234,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,310. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

