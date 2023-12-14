SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 144.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $55.65. 874,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,946,520. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.