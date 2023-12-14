SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Windsor Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,614 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 6.1% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,261,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 38,802 shares during the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,740,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,564,000 after acquiring an additional 354,704 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $46.07 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $46.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

