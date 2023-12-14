SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.69.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

