SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.82

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.82 and last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 14401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.77.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,635 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,773,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,430 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,075,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,132,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after buying an additional 1,073,352 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

