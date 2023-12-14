SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.6% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded up $10.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $506.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,128. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $456.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $508.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.