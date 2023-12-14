SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by &Partners

&Partners decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,752,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

MDY stock traded up $10.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $505.70. 401,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,509. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $508.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

