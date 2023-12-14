SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) is Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,748,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,467,873. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

