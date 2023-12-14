SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.02) to GBX 290 ($3.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 314.17 ($3.94).

Get SSP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SSP Group

SSP Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at SSP Group

LON SSPG traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) on Thursday, reaching GBX 238.20 ($2.99). 771,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,079. The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,820.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 201.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 228.74. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.70 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 283.20 ($3.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.48.

In related news, insider Judy Vezmar bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £13,056 ($16,389.66). In related news, insider Judy Vezmar bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £13,056 ($16,389.66). Also, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £149,250 ($187,358.77). Insiders purchased 81,982 shares of company stock valued at $16,268,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About SSP Group

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.