St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Invests $2.91 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Amgen makes up about 2.3% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 9,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.00. 450,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.