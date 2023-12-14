St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Purchases 29,048 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA TFLO traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $50.37. 912,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

