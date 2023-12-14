Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.40

Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.40 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.13), with a volume of 107636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.60 ($1.11).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.83. The stock has a market cap of £356.82 million and a PE ratio of 1,297.14.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,571.43%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

