Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.60

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $54.60, with a volume of 6943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $601.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.37 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,991,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after acquiring an additional 91,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,697,000 after acquiring an additional 85,390 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,074,000 after acquiring an additional 418,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

