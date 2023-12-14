Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) VP Mark P. Fisher Sells 8,100 Shares

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $65.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Stifel Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Stifel Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

