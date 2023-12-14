StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Price Performance
Shares of JVA stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 7.39%.
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
