StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of JVA stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 7.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Coffee by 78.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coffee by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

