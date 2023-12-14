StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance

SVVC stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.23) million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.