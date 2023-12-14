StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of FORD opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.48. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

