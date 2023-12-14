StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

LL Flooring stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

About LL Flooring

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

