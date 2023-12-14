StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LLFree Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

LL Flooring stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

