StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter.
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
