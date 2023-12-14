StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Price Performance

NM opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 73.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

