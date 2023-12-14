StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OESX stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Orion Energy Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

In other news, insider Scott A. Green bought 53,300 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

