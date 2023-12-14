StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mannatech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.