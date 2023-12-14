StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
