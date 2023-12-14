StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of NTN stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. NTN Buzztime has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
