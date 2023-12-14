StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXYN opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.58. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 439,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.