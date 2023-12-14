StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

