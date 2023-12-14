StockNews.com Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.29.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $101.32. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

