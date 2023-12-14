StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.37

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 800788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

StoneCo Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 190.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

