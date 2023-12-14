Stride (NYSE:LRN) Trading Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $59.94 and last traded at $59.99. 100,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 519,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

In other news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,076 shares of company stock worth $3,135,905. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Stride Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stride by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 29,107 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 427,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

