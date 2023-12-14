Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.98

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.98 and last traded at $43.07, with a volume of 28063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on RGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $782.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.42 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

Insider Activity at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 919 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $50,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $115,830. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.