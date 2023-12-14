Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by &Partners

&Partners increased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,310 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 153.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,366,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,110,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.49.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,563 shares of company stock valued at $265,501 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

