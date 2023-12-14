Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,580 shares of company stock worth $23,133,307. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock traded up $8.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $281.56. The company had a trading volume of 966,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $357.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Nomura assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.