Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGC opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $216.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $136.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 263,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $696,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1,040.2% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Further Reading

