Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $566.78

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $566.78 and last traded at $566.65, with a volume of 228036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $556.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Get Synopsys alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $508.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.81.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.