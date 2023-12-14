System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Sets New 12-Month High at $270.00

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 273.55 ($3.43), with a volume of 6925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.20).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of System1 Group from GBX 385 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 195.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 187.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2,850.55 and a beta of 1.21.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

