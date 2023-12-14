T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 547.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,894,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $103.21 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.85.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,391 shares of company stock worth $6,492,536 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

