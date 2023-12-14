Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Down 0.3 %

TAIT stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taitron Components by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

