Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Trading Down 0.3 %
TAIT stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73.
Taitron Components Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
