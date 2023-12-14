Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.
Taitron Components Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taitron Components
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.