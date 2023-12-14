Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taitron Components by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Taitron Components by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.